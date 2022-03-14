Record fundraising for Wollongong's MS MegaSwim

community,

Wollongong's annual marathon swimming event at the weekend has broken a record for most funds raised for charity in its 11-year history. The MS Mega Swim is a 24-hour event held at the UniActive pool at the University of Wollongong, one of many events nationwide, with each participating team must have a swimmer in the water at all times. Read more: Flood response repeats Black Summer mistakes: ex-emergency chiefs Organiser Bill Wright, from Figtree Lions Club, said this year there were 13 teams containing 202 swimmers fundraising to support people living with multiple sclerosis. "The total raised so far was [at Sunday night] standing at almost $52,000, which is a record for the event," Mr Wright said. "The goal was $40,000. It means the Mega Swim in Wollongong has raised almost $500,000 over the past 11 years it has been held." Read more: After Illawarra house prices doubled in just seven years, here's what's happening now Mr Wright said he expected several thousand dollars more would come in over the next few weeks, and it was a fantastic reflection of the generosity of the people of the Illawarra. "Even at a time when there are many appeals nationally and internationally for public financial support, the people of the Illawarra are still making sure they support their own events," he said. Teams entered this year included members of swim clubs, surf clubs, medical students, university students and a team representing Warilla High School Student Representative Council. The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UPAcJLQNVGftX3BUDy544C/168df06b-91ff-4b03-b706-1a70ef59ff91.jpg/r4_185_2422_1551_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg