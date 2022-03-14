news, latest-news,

Fifteen apartments in Unanderra will be made available for women fleeing domestic violence by late 2023, Minister for Women's Safety and the Prevention of Domestic and Sexual Violence Natalie Ward announced today. The apartments, to be delivered in partnership with Wollongong Emergency Housing Inc, are part of 68 extra homes delivered by the NSW Government as part of a $19.1 million investment into the Community Housing Innovation Fund (CHIF). Read more: The Illawarra suburbs identified as most at risk from flooding and climate change Minister for Families and Communities Natasha Maclaren-Jones said the projects are being delivered under the Community Housing Innovation Fund (CHIF), a partnership with the community housing sector to provide more social and affordable housing. "We have committed to invest $52.5 million to provide 200 homes for victim-survivors and we are already delivering the first dwellings," Mrs Maclaren-Jones said. Victim-survivors of domestic violence who need a new home are added to the NSW Housing Register. Community housing organisations then use the Register to offer long-term housing when a suitable property becomes available. To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sbTPpJaw3WwpLe37QYCu92/c31a767a-5886-4aff-a688-dbdb54f2625b.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg