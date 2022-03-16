news, latest-news,

Kiama Council is selling of a package of prime property on the high street which it says could be developed as a shopping centre, as revisions to the town's planning laws are underway which would allow a six-storey height limit. The four parcels of land between Terralong and Akuna streets are being sold together after a long and sometimes difficult history. One of the properties has frontage on to Terralong St while the lion's share of the land runs east-west along Akuna St. Under the review of the town's Development Control Plan, which is on public exhibition until March 28, it is recommended this be treated as a "strategic site" which would warrant its own site-specific alterations to height limits, up to six from the surrounding areas' limit of four storeys. Read more: Identity of missing Kiama rock fisherman revealed "The council is currently preparing a town centre development control plan which will underpin future development of the landholding," sales agent Savills said. "Site specific DCP amendments are currently on exhibition and will close shortly. Council will then consider the feedback and likely make a decision shortly thereafter to implement this amendment to the DCP." Kiama Council said there had been a vigorous probity process, and the DCP review had started long before the decision was made to sell. "Kiama Council's sale of its Akuna St properties and the review development controls for the Kiama town centre are being managed independently of each other," a council statement said. "A probity plan is in place to prevent any potential conflict of interest. "As with all Council planning initiatives, the study and review was conducted through a staged and considered process, with extensive community, business, intergovernmental and specialist consultation. "This Panel considered the additional height at Akuna St would not be overly visible from Terralong St nor detract from existing views enjoyed from properties on Bong Bong St. "The proposed changes are on public exhibition on 28 February, with submissions closing Monday 28 March." The review anticipates this property would be developed for an enclosed shopping centre with a "small" supermarket, a mix of residential dwellings above, and dedicated parking. "The Akuna St site is a key centrally located site adjacent to Terralong St, close to Kiama railway station," the DCP review documents state. "Development provides the opportunity for a logical extension to the town centre that would enhance the public realm and extend pedestrian accessibility. "Redevelopment of the site may also enable a small centrally-located supermarket and efficient and accessible carparking that would strengthen this part of the centre. "A central urban square would provide a focus for the community and surrounding retail, commercial and residential uses." The site includes about 80 council carparks, a former hardware store, a residential dwelling, and a two-level commercial building. An expression of interest process closes on April 14, Savills' Johnathon Broome said. "This truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to develop a landmark mixed-use project in this thriving coastal community," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gk4M5TtAHFtAbb98BYfYMb/82c61114-e08a-43b2-9f16-7fd45d9e69f4.jpg/r0_75_1187_746_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg