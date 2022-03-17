news, latest-news,

A new plan launched by the University of Wollongong aims to strengthen ties between Aboriginal and non-Indigenous people. The Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan, launched today, looks to provide learning, teaching, and working environments free from racism and discrimination. It follows on from the inaugural Reconciliation Action Plan launched in July 2019. Steering committee co-chair Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor David Currow felt reconciliation was deep in the heart of UOW. "The Reconciliation Action Plan is very much about supporting our current students, potential students and alumni to ensure that the university models what reconciliation should be," Professor Currow said. "Ultimately, all of us can make a difference and all of us need to make a difference if we are to realise the full potential of this Reconciliation Action Plan. "The Reconciliation Action Plan is a great map of what we can do, but the work will only progress if we all own the importance of reconciliation." Read more: Collaborative professionalism: the secret to this Helensburgh school's NAPLAN success Running from 2022-2024, the new plan aims to build stronger relationships between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous peoples that benefit all Australians. UOW Executive Director of Indigenous Strategy and co-chair of the UOW RAP Steering Committee, Jaymee Beveridge, said the extensive consultation journey has shifted the notion of a RAP being a siloed plan and moved towards "an all-encompassing approach of acknowledging it as everybody's business". "A dramatic and significant shift has occurred at UOW that shines a light on our institution's evolving commitment to addressing the plight of all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples through truth-telling, cultural safety, and healing," Ms Beveridge said. "Our new RAP embeds change into every faculty, school and business unit, and is driven by the entire Senior Executive team." UOW Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia M Davidson was proud to witness the launch of the plan today with the firm commitment to building a better future for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples through inclusivity, collaboration, and connectedness. "The UOW leadership team are committed to walking the reconciliation journey as partners with our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander colleagues and community. We are committed to the tough conversations and changes needed ahead,"" Professor Davidson said. Read more: Despite a 'loss of faith' in democracy, Shellharbour to return to the polls UOW has reached a number of key milestones in its reconciliation journey since the launch of the inaugural RAP in 2019, including the success of the Jindaola Program expanding beyond UOW, the establishment of the Aboriginal Advisory Committee, embedding baseline cultural capacity modules during staff on-boarding, the introduction of the Vice-Chancellor's Reconciliation Award and the creation of an Acknowledgement of Country video, recognising the devastating impact of colonisation.

