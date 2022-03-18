Wollongong clinic delivering Australia-first model of care

news, business,

A Wollongong medical practice is bringing together orthopaedic surgery, podiatry and physiotherapy under the one roof, in an Australia-first model of care. Mount Ousley resident Dr Lynne Cook, a retired professor of German literature, began having issues with her foot when caring for her elderly mother in 2018. Dr Cook was diagnosed with insertional Achilles tendinitis, a condition in which the Achilles tendon is inflamed due to repeated stress. Read more: Wollongong's newest indoor play space for kids She initially saw orthopaedic surgeon and co-founder of Wollongong Foot and Ankle Centre Dr Meghan Dares, prior to the establishment of the clinic and was advised to pursue non-surgical treatments. Returning later for follow-ups, Dr Cook found the co-location of the services under the one roof in the clinic's Auburn Street premises made a world of difference. "The move to the Foot and Ankle Centre has been almost a space-age difference, because it has all these other health professionals under one roof," she said. Dr Dares said that not only are the different disciplines housed in the same building, but are singing from the same song sheet. "Traditionally, you'd have surgery and then you'd go off and see the podiatrist or physiotherapist for rehab, and there'd be no ongoing communication," she said. "They'd have difficulties in finding out what operation the surgeon had done, what the rehab plan was. But here we have continuous communication, not only electronically, but face to face as well." While the location of surgical and allied health professionals is not unusual, but the co-consulting model is a first. Dr Dares has recently been awarded the NSW Merit Award for Services to Surgery and has been invited, along with co-founder and CEO Wynter Dares, to present on the model internationally. Already, the service is putting Wollongong on the map for integrated healthcare and support, with patients drawn not only from the Illawarra but greater Sydney and the ACT. For Dr Cook, who returned to the clinic for her second surgery on Friday, March 18, this innovation provides a very practical benefit. "Obviously, it's incredibly convenient. It cuts out a whole lot of time, and unnecessary waiting. Plus, it just makes you feel that you have got everybody's attention, because, you know, they're there for you to show up," she said. "All of the appointments are timed so I can see the podiatrist straight after I've seen Dr Dares or straight after I've had stitches out." Dr Cook is not the only patient benefiting from this approach, and the clinic is planning to expand from its current purpose-built centre to accommodate its growth. According to Mr Dares, the reason behind the clinic's success has been its location in Wollongong. "The good thing about being in a regional area is that you can experiment because you're not having to pay Sydney rates," he said. Of course, this is all good news for the clinic, but for patients like Dr Cook, the cohesiveness of the clinic means that she can recover quicker. "I've got movement back in my left foot and I can see that I'm going to be able to be walking much better. Once I can do that I'll have my life back and I can help care for dad better without the pain and restrictions that I've had before." To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123041529/e6400e98-d25c-4d37-aec8-cab4b1ef4ca6.jpg/r0_271_5333_3284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg