Ex-Wollongong City Council general manager Rod Oxley has died. A statement from Mr Oxley's family said he passed away on Sunday morning in Wollongong Hospital, where he was beiung cared for after suffering a "serious neurological episode" earlier this month. Mr Oxley's wife, Sally, and his extended family expressed their appreciation for the many messages of support and good wishes they had received during Mr Oxley's short illness. Mr Oxley joined Wollongong City Council as city treasurer in 1980 and was later promoted to deputy town clerk, then general manager and CEO, a role he held until his retirement in 2007. His decades of community service also include roles on numerous boards and management committees, both locally and nationally. In 2000 he was awarded the Public Service Medal for outstanding service to local government and the community. More to come.

