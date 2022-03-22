Inside Wollongong ED: No seats, patients treating patients and bleeding wounds

A Wollongong emergency department patient has described her "horrendous" wait for treatment over the weekend, detailing how people were lined up on the floor and asked to go home if possible due to "extensive" wait times and a lack of beds.
For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.
