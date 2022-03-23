Illawarra Mercury
Corrimal dream home becomes a nightmare, says couple

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated March 23 2022 - 7:41am, first published 6:26am
FAIR GO: Darren and Julia Brown at their Corrimal home site. Picture: Wesley Lonergan.

A Wollongong couple is warning home builders to make sure they have an independent inspector, after disputes over their Corrimal home project have sent it to the NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

