You Am I frontman Tim Rogers steps in with the Hard-Ons

The Hard-Ons were Triple J darlings in the '80s and '90s, and they're one of the most influential Australian alternative bands of all time, and now they are touring with their new lead singer - Tim Rogers.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.