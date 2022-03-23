Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

You Am I frontman Tim Rogers steps in with the Hard-Ons

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated March 23 2022 - 3:12am, first published 3:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Rogers is the new frontman of the Hard-Ons. Picture: Supplied

The Hard-Ons were Triple J darlings in the '80s and '90s, and they're one of the most influential Australian alternative bands of all time, and now they are touring with their new lead singer - Tim Rogers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.