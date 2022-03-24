Illawarra Mercury
Kiama MP Gareth Ward suspended from parliament

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
Updated March 24 2022 - 5:14am, first published 4:37am
State Parliament has voted to suspend Kiama MP Gareth Ward pending any outcome from his court case.

Kiama MP Gareth Ward has been suspended from parliament on Thursday afternoon.

