Pitch to first home buyers

March 24 2022 - 3:00pm
Policy: Labor's Housing spokesman Jason Clare says the ALP will help first home buyers in regional Australia. Picture: AAP

Federal Labor has moved to address out-of-reach house prices in Australia's regions, pledging to assist an extra 10,000 first home buyers a year, if elected in May, under a new regional first home buyers support scheme.

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

