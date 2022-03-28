Illawarra Mercury
Heat map shows Illawarra's most active COVID-19 case locations

By Kate McIlwain
Updated March 28 2022 - 5:16am, first published 5:00am
COVID-19 still circulating: Four Illawarra post codes are included in NSW Health's darkest heat map category for active cases.

There are currently more than 7000 active cases of COVID-19 in the Wollongong, putting the local government area in the top ten areas with the most cases across NSW.

