Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tarrawanna's Reub Goldberg goes big with record-breaking beer

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 29 2022 - 4:29am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big deal: Reub Goldberg Brewing Machine's Billy Barnetson with some of the 10,000 cans of beer from Tuesday's run. Picture: Robert Peet

The biggest batch of beer ever brewed on the South Coast went into cans yesterday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.