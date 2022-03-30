Illawarra Mercury
Warning for very heavy surf, waves exceeding five metres and damaging winds in Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 31 2022 - 4:55am, first published March 30 2022 - 9:21pm
Strong wind whip up the ocean off Towradgi Beach. File photo: Adam McLean

The Bureau of Meteorology warns very heavy surf is likely to develop along the Illawarra coastline from Thursday afternoon, bringing waves of over five metres.

