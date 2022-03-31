Illawarra Mercury
Sea Cliff Bridge will be our Champs Elysees moment, says Tour de France stage winner Bradley McGee

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated March 31 2022 - 12:13am, first published 12:00am
Ride of a lifetime: Cyclists cross the Sea Cliff Bridge during the Sydney to the Gong ride. Picture Robert Peet

Tour de France stage winner Bradley McGee believes the Sea Cliff Bridge will be the Illawarra's iconic Champs Elysee moment, during the world championships later this year.

