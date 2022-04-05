The Illawarra is subject to a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall, which could bring as much as 140 millimetres to coastal areas within six hours.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
