Bureau of Meteorology warning for heavy rainfall, flash flooding in Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 5 2022 - 9:44pm, first published 9:30pm
The Illawarra is subject to a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall, which could bring as much as 140 millimetres to coastal areas within six hours.

Picture: Sylvia Liber
