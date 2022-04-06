Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Good News

Paramedic Terry Morrow celebrates 50 years with NSW Ambulance

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 6 2022 - 5:37am, first published 5:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MILESTONE: Chief Inspector Terry Morrow is celebrating 50 years as a paramedic. Picture: Sylvia Liber

It was a twist of fate that saw the Illawarra's most experienced paramedic enter the profession but it is his compassion and the love of his family that has kept him in it for half a century.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.