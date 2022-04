The electorate covers: an area along the coast from Kiama in the north to Tuross Head in the south. Towns and suburbs include Bawley Point, Batemans Bay, Berry, Callala Bay, Cunjurong, Currarong, Fishermans Paradise, Gerroa, Kiama, Malua Bay, Mogo, Moruya, Nowra, Sussex Inlet, Tomerong, Tuross Head, and Ulladulla.