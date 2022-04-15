Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Education

In a first, UOW to take over WEC for graduation ceremonies

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 15 2022 - 4:33am, first published 2:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WEC to host the mass UOW graduation ceremony COVID students never got

The University of Wollongong is going all out to acknowledge and celebrate graduates who have missed out on in-person ceremonies due to COVID-19.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.