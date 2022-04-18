Illawarra Mercury
Home/Multimedia/Video
Profile

Lime Cordiale heads to Wollongong, before heading off to take on Europe

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 18 2022 - 9:46pm, first published 9:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AT first there were just whispers. "They're coming you know," one said. "Who?" asked another. "Lime Cordiale, here today, right here," said the first.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

I'm the senior journalist with the Northern Beaches Review. There's a million tales to tell in this area and I'm enjoying bringing them to you. Get in touch via social media or email me at: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.