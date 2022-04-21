Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Health

'Worst morale in living memory': NSW paramedics vote to escalate industrial action

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 21 2022 - 6:31am, first published 1:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Worst morale in living memory': NSW paramedics vote to escalate industrial action

Just days after Illawarra paramedics spoke out about a horror night where patients waited more than eight hours on a stretcher at Wollongong Hospital, ambulance workers across the state have voted to amp up their industrial action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.