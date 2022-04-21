'Worst morale in living memory': NSW paramedics vote to escalate industrial action

Just days after Illawarra paramedics spoke out about a horror night where patients waited more than eight hours on a stretcher at Wollongong Hospital, ambulance workers across the state have voted to amp up their industrial action.
For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.
For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.