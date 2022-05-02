Illawarra Mercury
Corrimal coke works rezoning gets the go-ahead from NSW Government

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated May 2 2022 - 2:16am, first published 12:25am
Corrimal coke works rezoning gets the go-ahead from NSW Government

The development of 550 new homes at Corrimal coke works will be allowed to go ahead, after the NSW Government gave the green light to a rezoning plan for the old industrial site.

