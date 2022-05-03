Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong Cr Dom Figliomeni brands Port Kembla cycleway 'a waste of money'

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated May 3 2022 - 5:40am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Dom Figliomeni has branded the Wollongong City Council-built cycleway along Military Road at Port Kembla "a waste of money".

Wollongong City Council's new draft budget needs to avoid projects that are "a waste of money", like the Port Kembla bike path, councillor Dom Figliomenio said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.