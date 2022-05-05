It's been four-and-a-half years since Main Stage tasted black-type success, but the Gwenda Markwell stable is confident the gelding can prevail in Saturday's Listed Gosford Gold Cup.
The veteran has relished the wet tracks of late, finishing in the top two in his past six starts. The formline has seen Main Stage backed into $5 second favouritism behind Great House at $4.20.
Advertisement
Previously trained in Melbourne, the horse emerged as a progressive three-year-old, winning the Listed UCI Stakes before finishing fifth in the 2017 Victorian Derby.
It's been a long journey back to black-type racing but the stable is confident Saturday will be the day he breaks through in the 2080-metres race.
Main Stage might be heading north, but a number of Markwell's promising runners will go around on their home track this weekend.
Blackall, Unyielding Spirit and Topple are all set to race at Saturday's Kembla Grange meeting, with Willy Wilson an emergency for a 1200m BenchMark 64.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.