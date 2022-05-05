Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Rural and regional healthcare 'at breaking point', says Greg Donnelly

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
Updated May 5 2022 - 4:22am, first published 3:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW regional healthcare 'at breaking point', inquiry hears

Regional and rural communities are now at "breaking point", with "significantly poorer health outcomes" compared to their city counterparts, including higher chronic disease and premature death rates, a parliamentary inquiry has found.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

A Walkley-award winning journalist with 20 years experience, Gabriel writes for the Newcastle Herald across a range of areas and issues including social justice & community welfare, crime/court reporting, health, human interest.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.