Jockey Winona Costin is confident Unyielding Spirit will only improve this preparation after an impressive first-up victory at Kembla Grange on Saturday.
Having previously struggled on heavy ground, the stable was not confident of the mare's chances in the 1000-metres Class 1.
There was no need for concern, however, Unyielding Spirit holding off a fast-finishing Symo's Girl to prevail.
"She was great today, very good attitude and she'll improve into the prep," Costin said. "She got through a heavy track for the first time.
"She had a nice run initially, then had a little bit of interference but she was very good late."
Costin enjoyed a second win late in the day, guiding Kerr Parker's Don Luigi to victory in a 1200m BenchMark 64.
Unyielding Spirit's triumph came as stablemate Main Stage ran a gallant fifth in the Listed Gosford Gold Cup. The race was won by Annabel Neasham's Numerian, with Main Stage jockey Rachel King pleased with her runner's effort.
"He ran a super race," King said. "It was a big step up in grade, but he handled it well and didn't disgrace himself."
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
