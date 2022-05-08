He had been chasing the achievement for the past few years, but Jordan Nikolovski finally fired home a hat-trick on Saturday.
Advertisement
The Port Kembla striker had got close in recent Premier League seasons, before mustering three goals in their 3-2 victory over Woonona. It capped an already big day for Nikolovski, who was also celebrating his 23rd birthday.
Nikolovski was on the board early at Ocean Park and Port took a 1-0 lead into half time. He then had his double six minutes into the second half, before scoring a penalty in the 61st minute as the Zebras led 3-0.
The Sharks mustered two late goals, but it wasn't enough as Port prevailed 3-2.
"It was fantastic, I'd been chasing that hat-trick for a few seasons now. I got a couple of doubles last year, but I just haven't been able to get that third one," Nikolovski said.
"A few of the boys were pretty happy for me, and what better day to do it than on your birthday?"
Port versus Woonona was one of four games to go ahead over the weekend, as the stop-start nature of this year's IPL continues. Coniston claimed a 3-1 win over the Rangers while the Lions and Albion Park played out a 1-1 stalemate, and South Coast United and Bellambi had a 2-2 draw.
Saturday marked just Port's fourth match in 2022. The Zebras fell 3-2 to Olympic in their last outing in April, after previously having a 1-1 draw with Corrimal and beating SCU 4-3.
"We knew we had to come out firing. We had a fairly good warm up, but when you go out to Ocean Park, it's very tough to get a result," Nikolovski said.
"But we started strong and we were strong across the park, and our teamwork was great. We also had a few position changes and changes in personnel, and it really came up trumps.
"Motivation and routine has definitely been hard with the stop-start season. You go into training week in, week out and try your best, but it's 50/50 whether you're playing or not. But everyone at Port Kembla has their heads switched on and we're excited for whatever games are remaining."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.