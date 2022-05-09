Illawarra Mercury
Home/Coronavirus

Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) has recorded more than 115,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated May 9 2022 - 6:07am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) since the pandemic began has reached more than 115,000.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Coronavirus
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.