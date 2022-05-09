Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Illawarra Stingrays aim to build after securing first draw of 2022 season

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
May 9 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MOVING FORWARD: Stingrays player Bronte Trew. Picture: Anna Warr

Stingrays coach Anthony Guido has praised the resilience of his players after they played out a 1-1 stalemate with Football NSW Institute on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.