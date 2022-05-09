Stingrays coach Anthony Guido has praised the resilience of his players after they played out a 1-1 stalemate with Football NSW Institute on Sunday afternoon.
Michelle Carney's equaliser in the 46th minute proved enough for Illawarra to pick up a point at Valentine Sports Park. It was their first of the 2022 NSW Women's National Premier League season, following two defeats to open their campaign.
"We dominated possession and probably should have got the win, but it's a great result considering the lack of match fitness and training we've had compared to these other teams," Guido said. "They [FNSW] train four days a week at Valentines Park, whereas we trained one hour at the uni and one hour on a tennis court this week.
"The girls were really happy after the game and, if we had the rub of the green, we could won 3-1 or 4-1. There were chances that we unfortunately couldn't take advantage of but, moving forward, that result has given the girls a real boost."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
