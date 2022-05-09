Looking back on his time in Wollongong, winning the 2019 NPL premiership will obviously be the highlight of Luke's tenure. The last time the Wolves had won the championship was about 2008, so there was a bit of spell there between wins. Luke took over from me after I had done four years in the role. I had helped steady the club and did quite well, and Luke came in and took that to the next level which was great for the club. So while winning the championship was a standout moment, Luke's all-round professionalism and experience will be other highlights of his time in charge.

