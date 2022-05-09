Rain could continue to fall across the Illawarra into next week, the weather forecast shows.
Bureau of Meteorology data shows almost 22 millimetres of rain has fallen at Bellambi since Monday morning, Albion Park has recorded over 37 millimetres, while Kiama has seen more than 34 millimetres.
The wet weather has continued into Tuesday but the BoM says showers will become less likely in the afternoon and evening.
However, there is again a high chance of showers on Wednesday and Thursday, with the latter forecast to bring up to 25 to 30 millimetres to the Illawarra.
The BoM has issued a strong marine wind warning for the Illawarra coast on Wednesday.
The chance of rain will fall from Friday but there is a medium chance of showers through the weekend and into next Monday.
The latest climate outlook shows the wet weather could continue through winter, with a 66 per cent chance that Wollongong will receive above-average rainfall from June to August.
There is a similar chance that the rest of the region will receive more rainfall than usual over the three months.
However, there is an even higher chance that the region will experience warmer days and nights throughout winter.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
