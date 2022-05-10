Tahlia Wilson believes the NSW Breakers are well placed for sustained success after retaining the majority of their squad for next season.
Wilson, 22, was one of 17 contracted players announced in their 2022/23 domestic squad on Tuesday. Only one change has been made in the off season, with all-rounder Saskia Horley returning in place of Rachel Trenaman.
The Breakers feature a mix of youth and international stars, led by the likes of Alyssa Healy and Ash Gardner, which excites Wilson.
"I think we had a good platform last year. I know we lost the Aussie girls for a lot of the year, but I think the young squad we have is only going to get more experience over the next few years. If we can maintain this squad over the next few years, we'll do very well," the Albion Park wicketkeeper said.
"It's been nice to have a break and not really think about cricket too much. But with a month to go until pre-season starts, you start to get that drive to get ready for the season to come."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter.
