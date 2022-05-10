Could you pass a NAPLAN test? Take our quiz to find out

If it's good enough for your kids ... then why not take a NAPLAN test yourself?
More than a million students in years 3, 5, 7 and 9 across more than 9500 schools and campuses across Australia will sit the tests this year.
The Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Report Authority says there's no need for "excessive drilling or cramming".
The authority's website describes NAPLAN as "a national consistent measure to determine whether or not students are meeting important educational outcomes.
"These assessments test students' knowledge of what is in the Australian Curriculum and tell us whether our students are developing the essential skills they will need in life, like literacy and numeracy."
These maths questions came from previous NAPLAN tests for students in years 7 and 9.
Students were not able to use calculators. Let's see how you go ...
NAPLAN is
