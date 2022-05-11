Catching COVID in the days before election day won't stop people from getting to cast their vote.
Under NSW Health rules, people who test positive for COVID still need to self-isolate for seven days - which will make getting out to a polling booth on May 21 an impossibility.
The Australian Electoral Commission has developed a pair of options for people who find themselves stuck at home.
Unlike with last year's local government elections, there is no option to vote in the federal election online.
People who test positive from May 19, can apply with the AEC to vote via telephone.
This is the same service provided to blind people or those with low vision and registrations can be made via the AEC.
Telephone voters will be given a registration number and choose a PIN to then call up and vote.
Unlike with blind or low vision voters, those with COVID will not have the ballot paper read out to them.
Instead, they will need to check the ballot papers on the AEC website and make their voting decisions before calling.
COVID-positive people will be required to register their positive test - either PCR or RAT with the state government - and will need to provide evidence of their test to be eligible to vote over the phone.
This can be the date and time of test result in the case of a PCR test, or serial number if they had taken a RAT.
Those who test positive before May 19 will need to apply for a postal vote, which can be done via the AEC website.
They will then fill out the ballot and then arrange for family, friend or neighbour to collect from the front door and post.
The AEC had also introduced a series of COVID safety measures for polling booths.
"There will be a range of COVID-19 safety measures at polling places, which include the requirement for election staff to be vaccinated and to wear a face mask," an AEC spokesperson said.
"There will also be things that we have become used to like physical distancing and using hand sanitiser. These may slow down the process, so please be kind to our polling staff."
Voters will not be asked to show they have been vaccinated.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
