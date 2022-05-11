His Boy Elroy is coming to Shell Cove

His Boy Elroy has confirmed the location of their second outlet.
The Wollongong burger bar will be opening up a shop front at the Shell Cove Marina, after operating a temporary venue in Shellharbour during 2021.
Advertisement
Owner Lachlan Stevens hinted that Shell Cove Marina would be the home of a permanent His Boy Elroy outpost in 2021, but confirmed the opening on Wednesday.
"We knew we would be popular, but quickly realised we underestimated how much people loved our product," Mr Stevens said. "In a sense, I feel we were underprepared for the appetite of customers to support independent and local businesses like ours."
His Boy Elroy is the latest hospitality venture to open up in the Shell Cove Marina precinct. The burger bar joins the Waterfront Tavern, Georgia Rose and a number of other venues in the major development.
"It wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when we came back permanently and the beautiful Shell Cove Marina gives us an opportunity to create an experience for our customers which is unique and complementary to the other operators in the Marina," Mr Stevens said.
The news comes soon after the announcement of an upscale hotel for the area, with the Crowne Plaza Shell Cove to open in 2025.
Landlord and owner of the Waterfront Tavern and Georgia Rose Andrew Denmeade said the aim is to provide locals and visitors a range of dining experiences.
"It is important for us to create a precinct of local and independent offerings which not only attract locals, but also tourists visiting this beautiful part of the Illawarra," he said.
"His Boy Elroy will certainly add to our diverse offering and we are excited to work together to drive visitation to the precinct into the future."
Mr Stevens said the larger space available at Shell Cove would allow for additional community programs to operate through the new location.
"We will be bringing the same awesome burgers, beers, cocktails and sport with a new flare in this massive space overlooking the beautiful marina," he said. "It will also allow us to expand the footprint of our Men's mental health charity - The Barstool Brothers - and support a whole range of grassroots sporting clubs in the region."
Construction on the Shell Cove site will begin in June and is expected to be completed in late-August.
The Illawarra Mercury newsroom is funded by our readers. You can subscribe to support our journalism here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.