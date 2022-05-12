Kembla Grange trainer Luke Price is confident a long-held plan to win the Inglis Two-Year-Old Challenge will come to fruition on Friday.
The stable will saddle up Owl Witness for the $200,000 race on day one of the two-day Scone carnival.
It's a race Price has long targeted, confident his emerging gelding can strike late in the autumn.
Queensland raider Gossip Torque is the current $4 favourite, with Owl Witness sitting at $19.
The race will mark his second start, having run fourth on debut at Wagga last month.
With former stable apprentice Brock Ryan jumping on board, Price is confident Owl Witness will build on his first-up run.
"We've targeted this race," he said. "The horse has really improved off his only run.
"This is not an easy race but he's going well. The 1100 metres might be a touch too short, but we'll put the winkers on and that should sharpen him up and really help on Friday."
Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury
