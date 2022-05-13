Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Cronulla Caringbah, De La Salle set to face off in Illawarra League rivalry clash

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 13 2022 - 7:42am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In clear air: De La Salle fullback Logan Aldridge shapes as a potential difference-maker in Saturday's derby against Cronulla Caringbah. The two sides will play for the first time ins even years. Picture: Steve Montgomery/ourfootyteam

These are two big clubs with proud histories, so there will be a bit of emotion.

- Luke Manahan

It's a clash seven years in the making and Cronulla Caringbah coach Joe Lichaa is confident his side can topple rivals De La Salle on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Illawarra Mercury

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.