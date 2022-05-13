Team list Friday: Sheets in for rescheduled Illawarra Rugby League round-one fixtures

Wet weather continues to wreak havoc on sport in the Illawarra but Saturday will see some action in the Mojo Homes Cup.
Fresh off maiden outings in the Illawarra, competition newbies Cronulla Caringbah and De La Salle will face-off in a local derby at Cronulla High School.
Corrimal will head to Collegians looking for their first win of the season against the reigning premiers who got off to a winning start last week.
Ground unavailability has seen the Thirroul-Wests blockbuster at Gibson Park postponed, while Dapto and Helensburgh's match at Dapto Showground will also be played at a later date.
CRONULLA CARINGBAH V DE LA SALLE - CRONULLA HIGH SCHOOL - 2.40PM
Cronulla Caringbah: Far from disgraced in their first outing of the season against Collegians last week, making more than a game of it before the reigning premiers found another gear late to notch a 30-16 win.
Reece Apolo moves into the centres this week after he escaped suspension with an early guilty plea to a grade-one dangerous throw charge that saw him sent to the sin-bin in the loss to the Dogs.
De La Salle: Will take on their Shire rivals at the top level for the first time in seven years, with a crowd of thousands expected to flock to Cronulla High.
Impressive last week through a 60-minute grind against Corrimal before shooting away in the final quarter for a convincing 34-10 win first up at home. Chaz Jarvis and Logan Aldridge were the pick of the performers.
COLLEGIANS V CORRIMAL - COLLEGIANS SPORTING COMPLEX - 3PM
Collegians: Clunky with the ball against Cronulla Caringbah last week but did enough to get the win after losing skipper Blake Phillips to a send-off with 19 minutes to play.
Former NRL centre Charly Runciman was the key man, scoring a try and laying on the match-winner for Jason Gillard.
The Dogs will be without their captain Phillips this week after he took the early guilty plea to a grade-two dangerous contact charge and copped just the one week ban with a clean record.
Corrimal: Were well in the fight against De La Salle last week but struggled to turn their effort into points.
Stiff back-up task against Collies but Cougars always rise to the occasions against the league heavyweights. An 80-minute effort is a must.
THIRROUL V WESTS - GIBSON PARK 3PM - POSTPONED
Wests: Handbrake pulled on after producing a performance that was the pick of opening round, leading 50-0 before Helensburgh got on the board to bring the final score in to 54-10.
Near faultless, will now need to wait to take on arch-rivals Thirroul.
Thirroul: Missed the jump against Dapto last week, trailing 16-6 at halftime before posting an unanswered 32 points in the second half. New recruits Wayne Bremner and Steve Marsters were superb.
DAPTO V HELENSBURGH - DAPTO SHOWGROUND - 3PM - POSTPONED
Dapto: First outing under new coach, and returning favourite son, Blake Wallace and showed they won't be also rans this season in taking 16-6 cushion into halftime.
Fell away in the second but will still take plenty of confidence from the showing.
Helensburgh: Outgunned and outclassed against Wests last week showing all the impacts of limited preparations on a new-look side.
Harsh to judge on the first-up effort but will be desperate to atone against Cronulla Caringbah in a fortnights' time.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
