Northbound traffic on the M1 Princes Motorway is heavy south of Brownsville following a four-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning.
The crash was reported about 7.50am, north of the Kanahooka Road on-ramp.
Paramedics attended the scene and assessed two people for minor injuries, but no one required transport to hospital.
Traffic is heavy as far south as Yallah and the Transport Management Centre advises that motorists slow down and exercise caution through the area.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
