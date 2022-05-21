Budgies at the booths: Illawarra residents turn up to cast their votes

Despite the rain, Illawarra voters have turned up in droves to "do their due diligence" and number those boxes.
While most opted for a jumper or even a raincoat, 25-year-old Nicholas Bagaric donned nothing but his Budgy Smugglers at Farmborough Road Public School.
While the Cordeaux Heights resident had other motivations (namely, winning a free pair of swimmers), he was determined to cast an informed vote.
"My views have changed a lot since the last election," he said.
"Turning 18, you're very limited in your political knowledge."
Election day can't run smoothly without the host of volunteers, from school P&C organisations flipping sausages to the AEC volunteers manning the booths.
For the Wollongong Public School Community Hub, the bake stall on election day was their first public fundraising appearance.
The hub was created to welcome non-English-speaking Mums into the school community.
"Sixty per cent of our school community speaks a second language," Wollongong Public School Principal Harold Cosier said.
"Before we had this, we had half our community that we weren't connecting with."
Now, the hub holds English lessons inside the school, as well as other courses.
"Everything here is baked by the mums today," he said, gesturing to the table laden with baked goods.
The democracy sausage is a traditional rite of passage for voters and a welcome sight on the other side of the ballot box.
Thomas Darlington, 24, voted at Wollongong Public School and gave the Mercury his thoughts on the tradition.
"It stems from a childhood thing I guess, going to get a sausage sizzle with mum and dad," he said.
"It makes the day better, and you're usually supporting a community program."
"A sausage sanga never goes astray."
Residents can cast their vote until 6pm this evening.
