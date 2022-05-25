Balgownie teenagers Emilia and Sofia Martinez aren't old enough to vote.
But like their mother and fellow climate warrior Gabi Martinez, the duo were ecstatic Australia voted resoundingly for greater climate action.
Ms Martinez, a member of Australian Parents for Climate Action (APCA), said Illawarra parents and supporters of climate action had renewed hope for better times ahead following the Labor Party's victory in the federal election.
She supported the comments of APCA CEO Nic Seton in welcoming new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's commitment to end the climate wars and turn Australia into a renewable energy superpower.
"It is great news for the climate. I think the election showed that Australia has voted for climate action and parents are feeling relieved and we're hopeful again that Australia won't be behind the rest of the world in climate action," Ms Martinez said.
Her views were backed by Illawarra Climate Justice Alliance member Ali Jane Smith, who also took great delight in the success enjoyed by the Teal Independents and Greens in the election.
"This success was built around a commitment to climate action, and parents and supporters of climate action followed [these parties] in record numbers," she said.
"I think lots of people are very happy and excited to see that Teal and Green sheen on the lower house.
"The way the upper house is also playing out is also very pleasing.
"I think as far as an election goes it's as strong as statement [for climate action] as almost anyone could realistically wish. It is wonderful."
Ms Smith, like Ms Martinez often joins her two children in demonstrations and protests calling for real action on climate change.
The duo were in agreement that now was not the time to let up on the issue.
"It is not enough to just kind of hand over to political leaders and say 'we've voted you in now get on with the job'," Ms Smith said.
"Every day people are still going to have to be part of the change that happens. We still need to do all the things we have been doing."
Ms Martinez added this involved making government accountable for fulfilling their promises.
"They're has been a commitment by the ALP to solar all our schools. We need to make sure that happens and all our schools and preschools get solar panels and batteries," she said.
"Locally too there's got to be an end to coal and gas.
"The UN Secretary General has said no more fossil fuels. So why is Australia still you know making and investing in these gas projects?
"Gas is a fossil fuel. Here locally the expansion of the Russell Vale mine is really bad.
"We need to create opportunities for workers in renewable energies. This election has presented such a great opportunity for workers in Wollongong to create local jobs in renewables.
"It's good for our health, it's good for our climate and it's good for our economy.
"Coal is dead."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
