Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Federal Election
Federal Election

Illawarra families ecstatic Australia voted for greater climate action

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 26 2022 - 2:13am, first published May 25 2022 - 9:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HAPPY: Australian Parents for Climate Action Illawarra representative Gabi Martinez says the change in government is good news for climate action supporters. Picture: Anna Warr

Balgownie teenagers Emilia and Sofia Martinez aren't old enough to vote.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.