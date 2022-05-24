White Ribbon and Shellharbour Council team up for national first

A new domestic violence prevention initiative will kick off in Shellharbour.
Thanks to a grant from the Department of Social Services White Ribbon Australia will establish 10 new Community Action Groups around Australia, with the first in Shellharbour.
The project forms part of the National Plan to Reduce Violence against Women and their Children 2010-22.
White Ribbon national director Allan Ball said violence prevention was complex.
"What works for one community, may not work for another," Mr Ball said.
"[The groups] bring people together to develop plans that make a difference in their communities."
Shellharbour City Mayor Chris Homer said the council was proud to be involved in evidence-based solutions to gendered violence.
