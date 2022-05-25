Port Kembla is set to receive an economic boost through projects aimed at supporting the coastal community under Round Five of the NSW Government's Port Kembla Community Investment Fund.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole said Round Five would provide up to $5 million in grants for local projects through three streams focusing on community, business and environmental infrastructure.
"Port Kembla is an economic powerhouse and a major employment base in the Illawarra, and this fund is all about providing brand new infrastructure, restoring existing assets and supporting local businesses," Mr Toole said.
Member for Wollongong Paul Scully has pushed for the latest found of the 99 year funding program to be made available, and was pleased to hear it would be open to applications from July 1.
"It's a couple of years in the making to get this round underway, but it's a case of better late than never," he said.
"This round priority should be given to projects that have a great deal of local content, input and suppliers so there is as big a multiplier effect as possible from this spending for Port Kembla and the broader Illawarra community."
Fifteen projects shared $2.1 million through Round Four, including a commercial hydrogen refuelling station based at the Coregas Port Kembla industrial gas facility.
Coregas received $500,000 to construct a refuelling station that will support Australia's first hydrogen powered trucks, which in turn will provide key insights and data for the first zero emission heavy road transport trial of its kind in Australia.
Parliamentary Secretary for Wollongong and the Illawarra, Peter Poulos said projects like the Coregas hydrogen refuelling station would see Port Kembla and the Illawarra continue to be a key economic area in NSW.
Applications for Round Five of the Port Kembla Community Investment Fund will open on 1 July 2022 and close on 31 August 2022. Eligible applicants will be able to apply for funding from $10,000 up to $500,000.
For further information about Round Five of the Port Kembla Community Investment Fund, including program guidelines and eligibility criteria, go to: www.nsw.gov.au/PKCIF
