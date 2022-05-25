Illawarra Mercury
Warning to avoid the M1, other roads late on Thursday night

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated May 25 2022 - 11:22am, first published 7:00am
The vehicle will be slow and will leave Port Kembla about 11pm.

Motorists are advised to avoid the M1 southbound for a period on Thursday night owing to an oversized vehicle which will be travelling through Wollongong's southern suburbs.

