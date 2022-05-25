Warning to avoid the M1, other roads late on Thursday night

Motorists are advised to avoid the M1 southbound for a period on Thursday night owing to an oversized vehicle which will be travelling through Wollongong's southern suburbs.
From 11pm the oversized truck will move slowly under police escort from Port Kembla to the Tallawarrah Power Station.
Its route will take it along Springhill Rd, Five Islands Rd and the M1 Princes Motorway.
Motorists are advised to delay their journeys if possible or use alternative southbound routes as the operation will be slow moving.
Motorists will not be able to pass escort vehicles and are requested to follow the directions of traffic controllers.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
