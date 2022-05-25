All first grade debuts are special, but Thirroul half Mitch Francis' first top-grade outing in Butchers colours last week had a special significance.
Francis was the first debutant given his maiden start since the Butchers completed a thorough list of every first grade player to have worn the blue-and-white jumper since its inaugural year - 1913.
The product of six years' research undertaken by former Butcher Jeff Williams was completed in March this year.
The list includes the likes of Thomas Gibson, the last Thirroul Anzac from WWI in 1921, after whom the Butchers home ground is named.
The list includes countless players who subsequently served in WWII, as well as internationals, state, country and divisional representatives.
It's good that when you get your jumper now there's a historical number there and it's a good thing to embrace the history of the club.
As you'd expect, there are many names repeated as multiple generations of several families are represented at what's a noted family club.
"Jeff Williams has spent the last couple of years putting together a player register dating back to 1913 when we started and next year's our 110-year anniversary," Butchers president Brett Jones said.
"Each player is assigned a number in the order that they [played].
"It's as close as we think it can get to accurate but its open register and open to review.
"People may find discrepancies in it and it'll be open for comment.
''If we get that feedback, we'll update it on a yearly basis and it'll stay live.
"It's good now that when you get your jumper there's a historical number there and it's a good thing to embrace the history of the club, particularly ahead of a milestone year for us in 2023."
