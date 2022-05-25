Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Freestyle MMA opens its doors to a fresh Alta challenge

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated May 26 2022 - 3:02am, first published May 25 2022 - 11:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW CHALLENGE: Joe Lopez and former UFC middleweight Richy Walsh at Freestyle MMA. Both will launch the Alta program at Windang next month.

He's known for guiding the career of arguably the best UFC featherweight of all-time but, at his core, Joe Lopez is a teacher.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.