Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Education

Dumbed-down curriculum: primary students will learn less about the world, nothing about climate

By Alaric Maude
Updated May 26 2022 - 11:16pm, first published 11:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dumbed-down: primary students will learn less about the world, nothing about climate

Revisions to the Australian primary school curriculum for geography mean children will learn much less about the world and its diversity than they do at present. They will learn nothing about some significant concepts such as climate.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.