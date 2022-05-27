Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Update: Tristan Dunning found after reported missing from Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 29 2022 - 9:47pm, first published May 27 2022 - 10:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Found: Tristan Dunning was found in Nowra on Saturday. Picture: NSW Police

A man that was reported missing on Saturday has been found safe and well.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.