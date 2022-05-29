The risk of damaging winds continues for much of the Illawarra on Tuesday.
The Bureau of Meteorology has renewed its severe weather warning, saying damaging winds with peak gusts reaching up to 90 to 100km/h are likely on and east of the Great Dividing Range, with gusts up to 110km/h possible about exposed higher ground.
Gusty winds are more likely to topple trees and powerlines where the soil is already saturated, especially along elevated terrain.
There is also a gale marine wind warning in force for the Illawarra coast on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
