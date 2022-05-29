Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Severe weather warning for damaging winds remains for Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 30 2022 - 9:28pm, first published May 29 2022 - 10:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The risk of damaging winds continues for much of the Illawarra on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.