Illawarra Rugby League to host own 'Magic Round' at WIN Stadium

It's been a raging success at NRL level and the Illawarra Rugby League will take a leaf out of the 'Magic Round' book when WIN Stadium plays host to all four first grade fixtures this weekend.
In a first for the Illawarra compeition, round six of the Mojo Homes Cup will be played back to back in a quadruple header affording fans the rare opportunity see all eight top-grade side in action on the same day at a marquee venue.
The initiative comes in response to relentless wet weather that's threatened the viability of Illawarra competitions fresh off two seasons largely written off due to the COVID pandemic.
Ground unavailability saw the postponement of the competition's opening fortnight, with two the opening five rounds rescheduled due to wet weather.
With Parrish Park and Ziems Park unplayable, Wests and Corrimal are yet to play at home this season having shifted games to Moss Vale and Bowral respectively in the last fortnight.
The Devils ventured all the way to Henson Park, Marrickville to face Cronulla Caringbah on Saturday, while the Canaries have hosted just one game at Dapto Showground this season.
Helensburgh are yet to even train at Rex Jackson Oval this season, while a muddy Gibson Park Thirroul hosted a round of matches a fortnight ago that saw the first grade clash with Collegians reduced to a dour 2-0 affair.
IRL general manager Nigel Roy says the innovative solution came about to avoid an unworkable backlog of make-up fixtures at the back end of the season.
"We've certainly faced some challenges in organising fixtures given the unprecedented weather conditions we're experiencing," Roy said.
"We were delayed a couple of weeks, but since we've started the competition we've seen some fantastic rugby league played. We want to keep that momentum going for the remainder of the year.
"We saw some images of muddied games and the like a couple of weeks ago and all our clubs are struggling to undertake a normalised fixture.
"With the NRL heading into State of Origin and the [St George Illawarra] Dragons having a bye this weekend we recognised an opportunity.
"It's been an aspiration of the board of managment to facilitate a Magic Weekend as such and that all fell into alignment for this to take place."
Dapto and Corrimal will be looking to notch their first win of the season when they kick off the day at 11.30am, with Helensburgh taking on De La Salle at 1.15pm.
Thirroul face Cronulla Caringbah at 3pm, with the heavyweight clash between perennial contenders Wests and Collegians kicking off at 4.45pm.
While it's come about through necessity, Roy said the board will look to the success of the day with a view to making the 'Magic Weekend' an annual event.
"It's something that hasn't occurred before with all four of our premier competition games taking place at the one venue so we're very excited to see that play out," Roy said.
"We're always aiming to promote our local rugby league product and certainly putting it on this stage gives us great opportunity to do that.
"Hopefully everyone comes out to support it and we hope to see some fantastic numbers come through the gate and create a great atmosphere.
"With the four first grade games being played it's great to see some high quality rugby league being played in our own backyard. Hopefully it can be great success and become a mainstay on our calendar each year."
Roy stressed that the IRL is also working tirelessly to ensure all games in all grades can go ahead after most were cancelled last week.
"While Mojo Cup games will be played at WIN Stadium, we're also working really hard behind the scenes to ensure that all other competitions within the Illawarra are taking place this weekend," he said.
"There's challenges with fields being unavailable but we're trying to get those games all the way from under 6s up to our women's, first division and Harrigan Shield games underway as well."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
